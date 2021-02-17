Stimwave Founder Can't Get Rethink Of Legal Fee Denial

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday rejected a request by Stimwave Technologies Inc.'s founder to reconsider a decision denying her bid to have the company cover her legal fees in connection with a misconduct suit filed against her in Chancery Court and an ongoing federal investigation. In a nine-page letter opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said he would not reconsider his December post-trial memorandum opinion that found Laura Perryman did not have a right to advancement of legal fees, saying a "mere disagreement with the court's decision is insufficient" to warrant a redo. "As this court has noted on numerous...

