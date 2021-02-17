Key Bipartisan Sens. Demand Ethics Rules For Justices

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair of senior senators called on the federal judiciary to adopt stronger financial disclosure rules, telling Chief Justice John Roberts they will consider "a legislative solution" if the courts don't act on their own. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday released a letter they sent the chief justice on Feb. 4 outlining their concerns, specifically targeting the U.S. Supreme Court, which does not have a binding ethics code. The lawmakers, both senior members of the Judiciary Committee, sought answers about the justices' financial disclosures and their exemption from the ethics rules that govern lower court...

