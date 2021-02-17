Tillis Tells Biden To Pick USPTO Chief Who Will Mirror Iancu

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Sen. Thom Tillis, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee, has urged President Joe Biden to pick a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director with the same vision as the previous director, Andrei Iancu. In a letter to Biden on Tuesday, the Republican senator from North Carolina said the new agency director must "commit to continuing the administrative reforms" put in place by Iancu, who resigned upon Biden's inauguration and called for immediate patent eligibility reform before he left. Iancu's successor must understand that "clear, predictable and enforceable intellectual property protections are absolutely critical, and must commit to...

