Ex-RBC Compliance Pro Joins BestEx Trading Tech Firm

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- BestEx Research Group has hired legal and compliance industry veteran and ex-RBC Capital Markets Chief Compliance Officer Richard Chase to serve as CCO of its trading technology unit, the company confirmed Thursday. Chase brings decades of capital markets experience including senior compliance and legal roles at global financial institutions, top regulatory posts at two domestic stock exchanges including the former American Stock Exchange, and he spent nearly a decade in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's market regulation unit. "Richard's vast experience working with large broker-dealers, exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Commission will be instrumental to our growth," said BestEx...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS