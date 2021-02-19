Biden's Climate Agenda Means Oil, Gas Cos. Must Innovate

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- During the 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden pledged that, if elected, he would steer the country away from its reliance on traditional energy sources and toward a clean energy future with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. His day-one climate actions followed through on that promise, and made clear that his administration will seek to impose the most significant hurdles the oil and gas industry has ever faced from a White House occupant. Those actions, however, were just a prelude to what we saw on Jan. 27 — the administration's so-called Climate Day — when Biden unleashed a bevy of climate-related policies, the...

