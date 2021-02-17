Biden Admin Tells Justices Pot Is Still Illegal In Tax Case

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's acting solicitor general is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a ruling approving the IRS' bid for information about Colorado pot business Standing Akimbo, saying federal law is clear that pot is illegal. Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief Feb. 12 before the high court in response to Standing Akimbo's petition for certiorari in its case against the IRS, arguing the Tenth Circuit was correct in holding that the tax agency was acting properly based on its authority under the tax code. No matter what Colorado law allows, marijuana remains illegal under the federal Controlled...

