8th Circ. Says Architect's Retaliation Claims Fall Flat

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- An architect can't pursue claims that she was effectively fired by a Minnesota county as punishment for complaining about sexual harassment, the Eighth Circuit has ruled, saying she failed to cast doubt on each of the county's justifications for terminating her. A three-judge panel on Tuesday unanimously upheld a ruling last year by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright awarding summary judgment to Hennepin County, Minnesota, over claims by former architect Anita Kempf that she was punished for complaining about gender-based mistreatment. While Hennepin County offered four separate reasons to justify Kempf's ouster — she resigned shortly after being notified...

