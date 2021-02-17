Ex-CFTC Official Joins Jones Day As Partner

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Joshua Sterling, the former director of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's market participants division, has joined Jones Day as a partner in the firm's financial markets practice, he confirmed Wednesday. Based in the firm's Washington offices, Sterling will advise clients across the financial, fintech, energy and agriculture sectors who deal in global derivatives markets, including providing assistance to those facing regulatory enforcement actions or investigations, he told Law360. His first day was Tuesday. Sterling joined the CFTC in July 2019 after working at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP for more than 11 years, most recently as a partner representing global...

