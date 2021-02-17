Pa. Justices To Mull 30-Day Deadline For Seeking Atty Fees

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will consider whether waiting to see if a case is appealed pauses a 30-day deadline for seeking attorney fees after the case closes, the court said Wednesday. The justices said they would hear physician Michael F. Szwerc's appeal of a Superior Court's ruling that he waited too long after a June 2018 judgment in his favor and a September 2018 amended judgment of the trial court to seek attorney's fees under Pennsylvania's Wage Payment and Collection Law. The court said it would consider "whether the Superior Court erred in affirming the trial court's order denying petitioner's...

