The Supreme Court PTAB Cases That Came Before Arthrex

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- When the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday over whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are constitutionally appointed, it will be the sixth time the justices have scrutinized the tribunal. The PTAB was created to be a faster and cheaper forum for challenging patents than litigating them in district courts. Since its formation under the America Invents Act in 2011, there have been attacks on its constitutionality. The latest one is U.S. v. Arthrex, in which the Supreme Court will consider whether the way administrative patent judges are appointed violates the Constitution's appointments clause, and if so, how to fix...

