7th Circ. Says Atty's Workplace Bias Suit Lacks Evidence

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a workplace bias suit brought by a former Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation attorney, ruling that the lawyer hadn't backed up his claims that his supervisor treated him differently because of his age, race and sexual orientation. Former IDFPR attorney David Igasaki, a gay Asian male over the age of 40, had alleged that his age, gender, sexual orientation and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission discrimination complaints played a role in his 2015 termination. On appeal, Igasaki had argued that an Illinois federal court incorrectly handed the department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS