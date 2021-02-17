Fee Award Reversed In Fla. Medical Marijuana Rule Challenge

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday reversed an attorney fee award granted to a nursery after an administrative law judge rejected the use of one word in the Florida Department of Health's proposed rules for licensing medical marijuana treatment centers based on the company's challenge. The ALJ awarded Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc. $50,000 in attorney fees and about $3,800 in legal costs after finding the department had not acted reasonably by using the word "property" instead of the statutory term "facility" when it drafted a provision allowing preference for up to two applicants who proposed converting citrus processing facilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS