Colo. Refinery's Pollution Permits Are Out Of Date, Suit Says

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- WildEarth Guardians sued Colorado air quality regulators in state court, accusing the agency of dropping the ball on making sure air pollution permits for a Suncor Energy Inc. petroleum refinery outside of Denver stayed up to date. The environmental group filed a complaint Wednesday accusing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and its Air Pollution Control Division of violating state air quality law that ensures pollution permits meet federal Clean Air Act requirements. The group said allowing two permit renewal applications to stay pending for years past the statutory deadline not only violated state law but resulted in minority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS