Girardi Victim Can Recover $11M From Personal Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- A teenage burn victim who obtained an $11 million judgment against Girardi Keese founder Thomas Girardi in a case over the disgraced trial attorney's alleged theft of settlement money is entitled to 80% of the assets in Girardi's personal bankruptcy until that money is paid back, according to a deal reached Friday. Girardi, whose once-enviable legal empire is now in shambles, represented Joseph Ruigomez in a suit against California utility Pacific Gas & Electric after a natural gas pipeline explosion incinerated his home and killed eight people, including his girlfriend, in 2010. Girardi reached a confidential, multimillion-dollar settlement on Ruigomez's behalf in 2013, and convinced Ruigomez's family...

