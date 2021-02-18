Portugal Seeks Consensus On EU Financial Transaction Tax

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 12:04 PM EST) -- Portugal wants to discuss a possible financial transaction tax in the European Union in an effort to find a consensus on the controversial levy among EU member states, a document seen by Law360 showed. The document, dated Feb. 12, said a financial transaction tax has been debated formally for a decade in EU circles and is in use in some countries already, such as France and Italy. Portugal, which is leading meetings of EU member states in the first half of the year, wants to update them on the status of the proposed legislation. "The key objective of the presidency is...

