EU Eyes Plans To Keep Climate-Change Insurance Affordable

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 1:41 PM GMT) -- Europe's insurance regulator wants to examine ways to ensure that cover for climate-related risks is affordable, its chairman has said, as it seeks to "put policy into practice" and tackle the global crisis. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority plans to tackle the green agenda, with moves such as outlining the way the sector should improve its risk-management practices to deal with climate change, Gabriel Bernardino said on Wednesday. EIOPA has also included the risks posed by a changing climate in its insurance stress tests, Bernardino added. "Now we have to harness the interest and momentum that is driving the sustainability...

