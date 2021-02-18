EU Sets Out New Bank Rules For Large Exposure Limits

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 2:45 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking watchdog has said it is consulting the finance sector on new rules it will introduce in March that will govern how regulators crack down on lenders with excessive exposure to a single creditor. The European Banking Authority said on Wednesday that it is seeking responses on guidelines that set out what national watchdogs should do if banks under their supervision breach so-called exposure limits. The ceiling is set out in the International Financial Reporting Standard 9, known as IFRS 9, for the largest amount of credit exposure a bank or lender can have with a single counterparty. "In general, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS