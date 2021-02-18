Barclays Starts Dividend Payments As COVID-19 Charges Fall

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 1:20 PM GMT) -- Barclays PLC said on Thursday that it will resume making payouts to shareholders following a year-long break after reporting a drop at the end of 2020 in the money it had set aside to protect it against losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The lender said it would pay dividends to shareholders and further line their pockets by buying back shares worth £700 million ($976 million). Barclays, along with other major U.K. lenders, agreed to temporarily scrap dividend payments in March 2020 after the Bank of England told them to preserve cash to lend to the pandemic-stricken economy. But the central...

