Tax Fraud Enforcement Lacking In UK, Watchdog Says

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- The British government devotes 3½ times the staff to weeding out social security fraud than it does to all compliance functions at HM Revenue & Customs — while tax fraud costs it nine times as much, a report said Friday. According to data obtained by the group TaxWatch, the government has prosecuted more than 86,000 cases of social security fraud in the past 11 years compared with 3,665 tax offenses. Moreover, prosecutions for tax crimes since 2015 have fallen by 39%. However, tax fraud cost HM Treasury an estimated £20 billion ($28 billion) in fiscal year 2018-2019 — nine times the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS