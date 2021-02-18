Energy Distributor Sells Chemicals Biz To PE Firm For $570M

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Propane distributor Superior Plus Corp., guided by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, said Thursday that it's inked a C$725 million ($570.4 million) deal to sell its Specialty Chemicals unit to Canadian private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners. Superior said in a news release that its subsidiary, Superior Plus LP, agreed to offload the unit as the final step in the Toronto-based enterprise's shift to focus solely on its energy distribution business. "The sale of Specialty Chemicals is an important component of our strategic plan and provides us with additional capital to further accelerate our accretive growth strategy in the U.S. propane market,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS