Minn. Cannabis Legalization, Tax Bill Passes House Panel

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Minnesota bill to legalize recreational cannabis and impose gross receipts and use taxes on sales of cannabis products was approved by a state House of Representatives committee. The House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee approved H.B. 600 on Wednesday by a 10-7 vote along party lines, with members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party voting for the proposal and Republicans voting against it. The bill would legalize possession, transportation and use of recreational cannabis and impose a tax of 10% of gross receipts from retail sales on cannabis retailers or microbusinesses. The bill also would impose a 10% use tax for those...

