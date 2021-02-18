MPs Urge FCA To Clarify When Woodford Probe Will End

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 5:20 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog should be clear about when it will conclude its probe into the suspension of Neil Woodford's £3.7 billion ($5.2 billion) flagship investment fund, a parliamentary committee said on Thursday, after the stockpicker announced his comeback with a new company. Mel Stride, chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said the Financial Conduct Authority should update the market on when it expects to end its investigation into the Woodford Equity Income Fund. The City watchdog launched the review more than 18 months ago to establish why the fund had to shut investors out of their accounts in June 2019. This left...

