Texas Students May Defer Feb. Bar Exam Amid Power Outages

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 12:51 PM EST) -- Texas Bar candidates scheduled to take the remotely administered bar exam next week can defer to the July exam if they've been affected by the winter storm that ravaged the state, or can get a partial reimbursement for hotel expenses if they have ongoing power outages. The Texas Board of Law Examiners announced Wednesday that applicants scheduled to take the bar exam Feb. 23 and 24 can defer the exam to July without a fee if they are facing difficulties as a result of the winter storm that at one point left millions without power in the state. The board also...

