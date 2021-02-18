Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Wrongly Upheld Cancer Detection Patent

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision upholding the validity of a patent for a skin cancer detection device, ruling that some claims are obvious and ordering further review of others. In a 15-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that the PTAB wrongly found in 2019 that the claims of Melanoscan LLC's patent, which was challenged by Canfield Scientific Inc. as part of the companies' patent fight over melanoma screening technology, are not invalid as obvious. The PTAB had sided with Melanoscan that an ordinarily skilled person would not have been motivated to modify prior art...

