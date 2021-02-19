Jones Day Adds Ex-Chief Of Staff For DOJ's Civil Rights Unit

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Jones Day has added a former Cravath attorney who most recently served as chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to its New York office. Alexander V. Maugeri will be part of Jones Day's government regulation and business and tort practices, where he will bring experience in appellate and trial litigation involving high-stakes disputes, according to the firm's announcement Thursday. He is joining the firm as of counsel. At the DOJ, Maugeri was chief of staff for a division that included nearly 600 employees, Jones Day said. He regularly appeared in federal district and appellate courts...

