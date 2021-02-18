Handbook-CBA Conflicts Didn't Subvert Union, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A hazardous waste disposal company did not violate federal labor law by giving unionized workers an employee handbook laying out policies that conflicted with their collective bargaining agreement, a split National Labor Relations Board panel said. Stericycle Inc. did not illegally undermine Teamsters Local 628 under board precedent because the handbook issued to workers at a unionized facility in Pennsylvania did not alter their job terms, board members Bill Emanuel and John Ring said Wednesday. They pointed to a disclaimer indicating that the policies "may not apply to union team members" and that the handbook policies "may be impacted" by CBAs....

