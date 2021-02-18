Despite Booking.com, TTAB Rejects Law Firm's Dot Com TM

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let a small law firm register the web address "onlinetrademarkattorneys.com" as a trademark, saying it was unswayed by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on Booking.com. In a ruling Tuesday, the board said South Carolina-based Sausser Summers PC had failed to prove its URL had developed the kind of "acquired distinctiveness" in the eyes of consumers that's necessary to function as a trademark. "Considered as a whole, applicant's evidence ... falls far short of carrying applicant's heavy burden of showing that its highly descriptive proposed mark 'onlinetrademarkattorneys.com' has acquired distinctiveness for legal...

