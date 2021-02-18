Pot Regulators Send Congress Their Reform Wish List

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Cannabis Regulators Association sent U.S. congressional leaders a letter Thursday highlighting regulatory issues — from access to banking to the impact of cannabis on communities of color — that it says lawmakers should consider as they weigh changes to federal cannabis policy. CANNRA President Norman Birenbaum, whose organization includes medical and adult-use cannabis regulators in 26 states and Washington, D.C., said in the letter that federal officials should focus on areas including protecting state legalization structures. While CANNRA said the letter is not intended to represent consensus policy recommendations of the organization or its members, it also said banking access "makes the entire...

