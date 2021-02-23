Patenting Software-Related Inventions Is Getting Easier

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank[1] set a high bar for establishing patent eligibility of software-related inventions. The bar was so high that it discouraged many inventors from pursuing patent protection. However, the most recent court decisions[2] clearly indicate that some software-related inventions are patent-eligible. For example, in July 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Packet Intelligence LLC v. Netscout Systems Inc.[3] held that the claims reciting a technical solution to a technical problem and directed to collection, comparison and classification of information were patent-eligible. Also in 2020, the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS