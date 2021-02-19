Fed Rule Extends Payment Protections To Swap Dealers

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve Board has finalized a rule that applies so-called netting protections to a broader range of financial institutions, including swap dealers, and expands the definition of a "financial institution." The rule is "intended to reduce risk and increase efficiency in the financial system," the Fed said in Thursday's rule. Existing banking rules — namely the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act of 1991, or FDICIA — provide certainty that netting contracts between financial institutions will be enforced, even if one party falls into insolvency proceedings. Netting contracts protect an institution from having to make gross payments to an insolvent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS