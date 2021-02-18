First-Ever Bitcoin ETF Launches On Toronto Stock Exchange

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- The world's first bitcoin exchange-traded fund started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday, with the fund's manager expressing optimism about the cryptocurrency's future growth. Purpose Bitcoin ETF will invest directly in physically settled bitcoin, giving investors access to the asset without having to own or store it themselves. The ETF is managed by Purpose Investments Inc., an asset management company and a division of financial services company Purpose Financial Inc. Units of Purpose Bitcoin ETF that are denominated by the Canadian dollar are trading under the symbol BTCC.B, while units denominated by the U.S. dollar are trading under the symbol...

