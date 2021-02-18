Canada High Court Tosses Gov't Appeal In Mining Co. Tax Row

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- Canada's Supreme Court dismissed a revenue-reallocation case against Cameco Corp., ending disputes over its 2003, 2005 and 2006 taxes nearly three years after a lower court ruled in favor of the uranium mining company, according to a court notice. On Monday, in a list of judgments to be rendered via leave applications that was posted to its website, the court indicated the long-running effort by the Canada Revenue Agency had come to an end. Cameco announced in late October that it had been notified the CRA would appeal a July ruling in which the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal rejected the...

