Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Wins McGahn Suit Delay, Rifts With House Dems

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 11:28 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's White House scored a win over House Democrats as the D.C. Circuit agreed Thursday to delay oral arguments in the latter's suit to force ex-White House lawyer Don McGahn to testify about former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to impede the investigation into the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, the White House and House Committee on the Judiciary filed dueling motions, with the former seeking a delay and the latter pushing to keep the scheduled Feb. 23 hearing, but on Thursday, the appellate court sided with the executive branch in a one-page order.

In its Wednesday motion, the White...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!