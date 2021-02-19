Law360's Pro Say: Citibank's $900 Million Mistake

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- Last August, Citibank accidentally paid $900 million to creditors of cosmetics giant Revlon, "one of the biggest blunders in banking history," according to a federal judge who this week rubbed salt in the wound by ruling that the bank cannot reclaim the bulk of the erroneous payment. This Week Ep. 188: Citibank's $900 Million Mistake Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say, the gang breaks down Citi's embarrassing misstep and its unsuccessful bid to undo it in federal court. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you...

