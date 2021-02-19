3 Firms Pilot $120M PE Investment In Talent Recruitment Co.

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP-advised private equity shop 3i Group PLC will inject $120 million into Florida-based consultancy and talent recruitment services provider Wilson Human Capital Group, guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Treman Law, the companies said Friday. The agreement, which is structured as a $120 million equity investment, adds to the U.K. private equity firm's portfolio a business in Tampa, Florida-based WilsonHCG that serves businesses across North America, Europe and Asia, according to a statement. WilsonHCG boasts being a premier player in the realm of recruitment process outsourcing, or RPO. RPO providers allow companies to transfer their recruitment...

