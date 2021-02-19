Shipping Co. To Pay $3M Over Oily Discharge In Guam Port

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- A ship operating company that admitted to illegally dumping oil into the Port of Guam must pay a $3 million criminal fine and implement a rigorous environmental compliance for the next four years whenever calling on U.S. ports, a federal judge said Friday. Singapore company Pacific International Lines Ltd. and members of one of its crew on board the vessel Kota Harum admitted to the discharge, in which engineers on board ordered that oily bilge be let out from the ship directly into Apra Harbor, Guam, without first going through pollution control devices. A lower ranked employee of the ship was...

