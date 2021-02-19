Ex-Willkie Farr Atty Avoids Disbarment For 'Varsity Blues' Plea

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 11:52 AM EST) -- Former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-chair Gordon Caplan avoided disbarment following his guilty plea in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal but was suspended for two years by a New York appeals court for his role in the high-profile bribery case. The order entered Thursday by a five-judge panel of the First Judicial Department formally imposed Caplan's ban from practicing law, retroactive to when he was first suspended in November 2019. The court adopted the recommendation of the Attorney Grievance Committee, and cited Caplan's remorse and acceptance of responsibility for working with scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get his...

