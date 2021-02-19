Botox Rival Can Stay On Market Following Allergan Deal

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Evolus and Allergan announced a deal Friday that resolves trade secret theft allegations against Evolus, allowing Evolus' low-cost version of Allergan's Botox to stay on the market in the U.S. in exchange for milestone royalty payments. The announcement of the settlement came roughly two months after the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Evolus, which licenses the Jeuveau neurotoxin injection from South Korea-based Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., should be barred from importing Jeuveau for 21 months for misappropriating manufacturing trade secrets. AbbVie and Allergan's Korean partner Medytox said as part of the settlement Evolus will make milestone and royalty payments and...

