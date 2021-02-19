Cannabis Bill Roundup: Indiana House OKs Hemp Flower

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- Indiana state representatives passed a bill to cut back restrictions on production of hemp flower, while lawmakers in Hawaii, Virginia and New Mexico took steps toward joining the growing number of states that have legalized recreational cannabis. Here are some of the major cannabis legislative happenings this week. A bill to reduce restrictions on the hemp industry in the state of Indiana passed the state House of Representatives on Feb. 17 on a 69-28 floor vote. H.B. 1224 would repeal a controversial state ban on hemp flower, or the smokable form of the cannabis plant. The bill also disallows regulators from...

