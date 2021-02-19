MicroStrategy Raises $1B In Upsized Offering To Buy Bitcoin

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Business analytics group MicroStrategy has raised $1.05 billion in a debt offering that it will use to invest in Bitcoin, a significant increase from its earlier plan to raise $600 million, the company said Friday. Virginia-headquartered MicroStrategy Inc. said it sold $1.05 billion worth of convertible senior notes to institutional investors. The notes are due in 2027 and carry a 0% interest rate, the announcement said. Proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase additional bitcoins, MicroStrategy said. The company said in August that it planned to make Bitcoin the principal holding in its reserves by buying $250 million worth of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS