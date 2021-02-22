Garland's AG Vow: 'Turn Down The Volume' At DOJ

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland vowed to defend the independence of the U.S. Department of Justice during the first day of his Senate confirmation hearings Monday, saying that as attorney general he would never bow to political pressure or improperly curtail the sensitive probes he would inherit. Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Judge Garland said he hopes to "turn down the volume" at the Justice Department and bring back the days...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS