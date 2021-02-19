ACLU Urges Garland To Pull Back On Pot At DOJ

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Just days before his confirmation hearing to be President Joe Biden's U.S. attorney general, the American Civil Liberties Union called on Judge Merrick Garland to deprioritize marijuana prosecutions and push for the drug's removal from the list of Schedule 1 substances if he is seated as the country's top prosecutor. In a letter sent to Judge Garland on Thursday, four days before the hearing is set to begin, the advocacy group urged him to direct prosecutors to pull back on cases involving state-legal marijuana businesses and scale back on criminal charges involving marijuana in general. The group's letter also suggested that...

