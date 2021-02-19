Fed. Circ. Upholds Bar On Suit Over Poultry Chiller Patent

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed a district court decision that Morris & Associates Inc. is shielded from a patent suit brought by rival poultry chilling machine manufacturer John Bean Technologies Corp. The three-judge panel's precedential opinion said an Arkansas federal judge did not abuse his discretion in ruling that Morris was protected from the suit by "intervening rights," which can protect accused infringers from liability when a patent owner sues after substantially altering a patent in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's reexamination process. "Given our standard of review in this appeal and the broad equity powers a trial court has to...

