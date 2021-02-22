DC Circ. Nixes Bias Case, But Urges En Banc Review

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel refused to revive a gender bias case brought by a worker in the D.C. attorney general's office who said she was unlawfully denied lateral transfers, though two circuit judges said the full court should revisit its interpretation of the law. The panel Friday upheld the federal district court's grant of summary judgment to the District of Columbia, finding that child support enforcement specialist Mary Chambers didn't have a discrimination case under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because she couldn't show how the transfer denials hurt her career. However, a concurrence by Circuit Judge...

