Biden Taps Robbins Russell Partner For VA GC

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden has nominated a partner at Robbins Russell Englert Orseck Untereiner & Sauber to serve as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The announcement noted that Richard Sauber, who has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking on the role, has tried dozens of criminal and civil fraud cases, and argued litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court and several appellate courts. The Senate hasn't yet released any information concerning his confirmation hearing. The upper chamber earlier this month confirmed Denis McDonough as the department's secretary. In a statement...

