Up Next At High Court: Florida Oysters, Believing Asylees

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court returns from its long mid-winter break starting Monday with oral arguments on whether Georgia's water usage is affecting Florida oysters, along with the question of when testimony from asylum applicants should be presumed to be credible. Before jumping into its first oral arguments of the session Monday with Florida v. Georgia, the justices will hand down orders from its latest conference, where the justices could announce whether it plans to take up a host of notable petitions that have been piling up in recent months, from the authority of presidents to establish offshore national monuments to Mississippi's...

