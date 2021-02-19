Ex-Cred CFO Fights Ruling To Keep Ch. 11 Alive

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- The former CFO of bankrupt cryptocurrency investment firm Cred Inc. on Friday told a Delaware bankruptcy court he will appeal both an order blocking him from transferring cryptocurrency and the denial of his motion to dismiss part of the Chapter 11 case. James Alexander filed notice of appeal with the court saying he intends to challenge U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John Dorsey's decisions to reject his claim to be the sole person authorized to take a Cred subsidiary into Chapter 11 and grant a request by the unsecured creditors' committee for a restraining order barring him from transferring cryptocurrency that belong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS