Sen. Manchin Opposes OMB Pick, Imperiling Confirmation

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he would oppose President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, likely ending the administration's chances to fill that Cabinet-level position quickly in an evenly divided Senate. Neera Tanden's nomination to serve as OMB chief was seen as a key test of whether Senate Democrats would rally behind an advocate of Biden's tax policies, such as raising the corporate tax rate and making other significant changes to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. At OMB, Tanden would oversee development of Biden's budget initiatives and coordinate review of federal regulations and legislative...

