Fla. Forex Trader Charged With Running $57M Scheme

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- Florida federal prosecutors announced charges Friday against a foreign currency trader who allegedly swindled investors out of $57 million, investing only a small fraction of the funds in actual forex trading. Prosecutors announced a superseding indictment against Avinash Singh, 38, of Orlando, accusing him of raising the money through his company, Highrise Advantage LLC, and using funds from one investor to pay money owed to other investors. The indictment charges him with 10 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering, and replaces a four-count information filed in December. Singh had initially agreed to plead guilty, but failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS