House Dems Call Tax Filing Pace Slow, Ask Rettig To Respond

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Two leading Democratic lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee characterized the tax filing season as getting off to a slow start and in a letter Friday asked Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Chuck Rettig to address their concerns. Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., who serves as the chairman for the panel's oversight subcommittee, said the IRS' processing of 14 million returns represents a slower pace compared with last year's progress. "One week into a shortened filing season, the IRS reported that it received about 20 million returns on Feb. 12, the opening day of the...

